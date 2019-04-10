To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in response to the county’s Board of Commissioners suggestion for privatizing food service operations at the county nursing home.
According to commissioner Hunter Taylor, “The primary reason for the privatization recommendation is the long history of staffing difficulty with the dietary unit, which has intensified significantly in the last two years and which continues to trend in the wrong direction” (Apr. 3).
Privatizing the food services is not a direct solution to this problem. Perhaps, by working for a private company, these employees will receive more money per hour, but what benefits will they receive? Health insurance and pension plans are not surplus on top of one’s hourly wage — they are part of that person’s compensation for work. It is a way of withholding a portion of that person’s salary for use at a future time. For the county to privatize these workers is to say that they no longer value their work at a fair compensation.
If there is a problem with turnover, perhaps a better solution would be to provide more compensation for these women and men, not less. I fear that the private sector will not provide these workers with fair compensation, especially as American hourly workers typically do not receive benefits such as paid time off and sick leave, let alone health insurance and pension plans.
Alexander Stewart
Colebrook
