To The Daily Sun,
In response to Andrew Sanborn's March 4 letter in the paper: The Sanbornton Solar Ordinance should be voted "yes" on Tuesday by the residents of Sanbornton. Mr. Sanborn's claims and accusations in his article are off base and not accurate.
The town is getting "shafted" by N.E. Solar Garden on the payment in lieu of taxes. The town was promised a $60,000 payment in lieu of taxes (which would have been much higher for a commercial project under the regular tax structure) for a 25 MW solar installation. This payment in lieu of taxes is based on the annual projected revenue. The total amount of $60,000 would have decreased every taxpayers property taxes by about $100. However, the solar company pulled a bait and switch and is now only proposing a 13 MW system, or less. Thus reducing to payment in lieu of taxes to around $30,000 and a $50 discount off your property taxes — and that's if they put the full 13 MW system in.
The town would collect way more taxes on the land under a commercial project. The proposed solar ordinance does not restrict any residential or farm related solar projects, ONLY large commercial projects. The setback and buffering items Mr. Sanborn calls out is for the protection of abutters. Some folks do not want to see a large solar panel staring them in the face of their living room windows. The setbacks and buffers (distance or vegetative) are for the benefit of all residents. The town needs the regulation to prevent large companies from coming in and destroying lands meant for agriculture or forest conservation.
Mr. Sanborn's claim of taking solar off the table or not allowing "tax strapped" landowner a way to keep their land is unfounded and an outright falsehood. The proposed ordinance does not limit either of those. As for the proposed Tower Hill Solar Farm, there are a lot of issues with the plans submitted, included wetlands destruction and potential stream crossings of Parsonage Brook, which is deemed as a high quality protected stream by the town, that the proposal before the planning board does not address. I have reported these issues to the N.H. DES Wetlands Bureau and will continue to keep monitoring the proposed project as it moves forward.
Mark Larocque
Practical Environmental Solutions LLC
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.