To The Daily Sun,
I apologize to your readers for the length of this letter, but it appears as we move into a presidential election year the youth of our country supporting changing the U.S. from a capitalist to a socialist nation need to study more about what socialism really is. In spite of the claims of Democrat candidates Warren, Sanders, Yang, and even their official spokesperson, aka AOC, it is not a democracy. In a socialist nation, why have freedom of speech or even a Constitution granting rights to the citizens? In such a society, citizens have no rights. Socialism, communism, totalitarianism, there is not much difference between them all. The titles of all three are interchangeable, contradicting what high school teachers and college professors are teaching our students.
Not sure about that? Consider these definitions from the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
socialism - 1: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. 2a: a system of society or group living in which there is no private property. b: a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state.
communism - 1a: a system in which goods are owned in common and are available to all as needed. b: a theory advocating elimination of private property. 2 capitalized a: a doctrine based on revolutionary Marxian socialism and Marxism-Leninism that was the official ideology of the U.S.S.R. b: a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production.
totalitarianism - 1: centralized control by an autocratic authority. 2. the political concept that the citizen should be totally subject to an absolute state authority.
If young students want a better view of what socialism breeds, they should be encouraged to watch the 1973 movie Soylent Green for a preview of life under socialism. Or turn their televisions to channels showing what is happening in Hong Kong where their peers are desperate for democracy and the American way of life. And what young Venezuelans are experiencing today.
Put another way, students should be careful of what they wish for — nothing in life or under socialism is truly free. Not them. Or you.
Jim Raschilla
Alton
