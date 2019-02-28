To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter writer suggested that not supporting the incumbent running for re-election to the Moultonborough Selectboard will result in Moultonborough being “stuck in neutral” and becoming “antiquated.” A ridiculous forecast. We have a New Woodshed restaurant and the new Berry Pond Corner complex, both done with private money. Is the town paying to rehab the Taylor-French property? No, private money is.
We have something here called Lake Winnipesaukee, you know, that big blue thing with all the water that has all that high-priced real estate. Our share is worth $3,100,000,000 and generates almost $24,000,000 in tax revenue. Does the letter writer think it’s going away? Are the homeowners suddenly going to stop paying their taxes? I don’t think so. Will they stop needing property management and landscaping services? Will they not want to go out to eat? Or take their pets to the vet?
If Moultonborough continues to attract retirees and second-home owners, there will continue to be plenty of opportunity for those that provide the good and services they need. Miracle Farms, Stephens Landscaping, and daSilva MotorSports are several examples of businesses that keep expanding here to provide the increasing demand for services. Crucon Cruise Outlet also is in expansion mode. The Center Harbor Diner invested in a new building five years ago. We’re fortunate to have them all. And they’re all taxpayers. They wouldn’t be putting money into their businesses if there wasn’t a “need.”
Socialism won’t keep Moultonborough vibrant. Our low tax rate and great town services will. Liberals always tell you all the good things they’re going to do for you with your money. We know better. On March 12, elect a fiscal conservative that believes in private enterprise and limited government. That would be Chuck McGee. I ask you to cast your vote for him.
Sheryl Moore
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.