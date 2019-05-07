To The Daily Sun,
One definition of insanity: condition of being mentally deranged, or put another way: doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Another definition: Democrats crying collusion and obstruction of justice as reasons for impeachment after the Attorney General and Department of Justice say there are neither.
And a third definition: Democrat presidential wannabees promoting a socialist nation after nearly 250 years as the only successful democratic republic. Democrat leaders cuddling up to totalitarian —socialism — that America has always opposed in countries such as China, Nazi Germany, North Korea, and Russia. Every American is aware other countries tried socialism and failed (Cuba and Venezuela along with the former USSR, among others).
Free, free, free — a bad television commercial. Voters in 2020, be cautious. Bigger government, more intrusion into your life to start and then total control of everything you say and do. And earn. Venezuela passed a law taking away weapons from citizens. Now those citizens revolting with only makeshift weapons are being repelled by the armed military (perhaps you better understand the need for our 2nd Amendment). Medicare for all? Forget cost for a moment. Waiting time to see primary and specialist physicians. Millions of workers laid off when the government takes control of your health care and life. Check with Canadians and British seniors who receive bottom priority for services, many passing on before receiving required care. What’s next? Soylent Green?
Be careful what you wish for because you will get what you want. You get what you pay for. You pay now, or you pay later. And not with money. Nothing is free, including freedom, as thousands of U.S. military deaths defending it over the years attest to.
And a few more definitions of insanity: convicted murderers voting; no national borders; folks who have no right to be here demanding and being given the right to drive and vote; and tax rates as high as 70 to 90 percent.
Are Democrat party leaders’ actions and proposed directions just a bad dream? If they are, the insanity and nightmare will not end with the re-election of the President. Instead, it will continue as each new radical left wing vision surfaces, including one more definition of future insanity. As evidence is exposed on the actual collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice (the American election), Obama administration elected and appointed officials in orange suits and handcuffs being led off to prison crying out “Trump made me do it!” as their Democrat supporters in Congress chant “Trump is to blame!” for their unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the election results of 2016 parroted over and over again by the radical Fourth Estate.
Learn from history. The Electoral College worked well. Sixty percent of the states voted for President Trump. And learn from current events in other countries. American traditional values — the importance of maintaining a democratic republic with freedom of choice — will prevail with the re-election of President Trump.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.