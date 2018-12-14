To The Daily Sun,
Ten years ago this week, Bernie Madoff's $64 billion Ponzi scheme was exposed to a stunned public. Just to be clear, it wasn't government that caught Bernie's fraud. It was the recession of 2008 that took Bernie down. He finally got caught swimming naked. He couldn't cover an avalanche of redemption requests in the billions caused by the rapid collapse of the economy.
Government didn't catch Bernie. Not even after professional accountants offered him up on a silver platter warning it was all but certain he was running a full-fledged Ponzi scheme, one no different than Charles Ponzi himself had run decades earlier. Just bigger. The real public outrage should be directed at government for failing to stop the fraud. Nope, government continued to sit on both thumbs while billions more were being milked from unsuspecting dupes. There is little wonder why so few people have such little faith in government to fix anything or do anything today.
It's no surprise government is so slow to stop Ponzi schemers. Our government has been running the two biggest in America for decades. That would be Medicare and Social Security (SS). Just Like all Ponzi schemes, both government programs are BANKRUPT to the heavens as far as the eye can see. Young people have little confidence in these programs with good reason. If they are still there, they will surely be HOLLOW IMITATIONS of the original grand promises sold to America by FDR, the biggest con-artist and Ponzi scheme perpetrator of all time. Past INSOLVENCY has already forced severe DILUTION to the BENEFITS these programs offer. Continual insolvency chases both programs the same way dogs chase cats.
Remember, GOVERNMENT is ALREADY sucking more than FIFTEEN PERCENT out of every workers pay check, every week in all of America, including from the person making MINIMUM wage. Money that promises to fund SS and Medicare BOONDOGGLES. It doesn’t! It's TRILLIONS SHORT! The funding is built on a HOUSE OF CARDS that rests on quicksand. That's why FDR is the biggest fraud and con-artist in our history. He was well aware of the fatal flaw, He sold it anyway. Americans now stare down MORE MAJOR benefit dilution AGAIN.
Sucking more than 15 percent from every check in America ISN'T ENOUGH to pay even the existing benefits. Payroll taxes are going UP again! The amount of money subject to the payroll tax is going UP again. The age to collect full benefits is going UP, again. Our young workers will be eaten alive by these changes while the ratio of retirees to workers morphs to the lowest in history. MORE, MAJOR DILUTIONS are headed directly to your living standards yet again. Thank you FDR! While that stash of money sucked from your wages for 40 years valued in the hundreds of thousands isn't even YOURS. Its governments! Are you SLEEPING?
Face it folks. FDR sold this country one hell of a "pig in a poke" that favors GOVERNMENT at every turn as it screws the paying, gullible public. The ROI on these programs in a word is a DISGRACE. Now Democrats suggest if we just commit another $32.6 TRILLION (TO GOVERNMENT) so everyone can have Medicare all, our troubles will suddenly go away. FDR's Ponzi schemes (no matter how bankrupt ,and no matter how long bankrupt) never die in the hearts and minds of every true, blue Democrat. They won't die until America declares SOVEREIGN BANKRUPTCY! Are you THINKING yet?
Tony Boutin
Gilford
