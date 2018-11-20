To The Daily Sun,
This past Veterans Day, formerly Armistice Day, commemorated the one hundredth anniversary of the end of the Great War in Europe. That meant that this Veterans Day was of special consequence. My wife and I attended the annual holiday service in Meredith, historically organized by American Legion Post #33. It included a small parade with a number of thoughtful speakers who gathered to the front of the public library and then to Hesky Park.
The bright and crisp day was one perfectly suited for the event, as the 43 attending members of the public obviously appreciated their good fortune for such fine weather as they stood in the out-of-doors listening to solemn words of thanks and appreciation. Forty-three. Many attendees where themselves veterans who were supporting and commiserating with their fellow vets. Yet, it was barely a handful of thankful people numbering but 43.
Perhaps our commander-in-chief is more astute to public opinion then I ever could have imagined. His callous degradation of veterans might, after all, be a formula for increasing his base support. I would hope that is not the case, yet, there appears to be a certain amount of support toward his posture and a general sense of ambivalence toward the veterans. Apparently his ignoring of the ceremonies at the sites of the allied sacrifices in Europe and the commemorations at our own Arlington National Cemetery is of little consequence to far more people then I wished to believe.
I offer a sincere thank you to Post #33, the local Boy Scout troop and the other participants for their thoughtfulness and respect. Forty-three, so sad.
Natt King
Moultonborough
(1) comment
That is sad, not surprising though, sadly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.