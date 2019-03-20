To The Daily Sun,
Spring has finally arrived and the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is bustling with shoppers who are taking advantage of the wonderful selection of Spring and Summer clothing now on the racks. Our dedicated volunteers who work in the sorting and pricing departments have been busy putting out Spring and Summer clothing along with accessories for the coming season. The newest items in the Thrift Store are a nice selection of reasonably priced bridal gowns for that special occasion. Prices start at $50.. New merchandise is being put out daily, so stop by the Thrift Store and check it out.
Volunteers in the housewares, furniture and small appliances are busy sorting and cleaning all the gently used items that are donated to St. Vincent de Paul, then arranging them in various displays throughout the store. The Thrift Store accepts debit/credit cards, MasterCard, and Visa with a $10 minimum purchase. Store hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Senior Day is on Tuesday, where seniors 60+years old, get 30 percent off their purchase. Be sure you check the “Daily Specials Board” when you enter the store! You don’t want to miss some great deals!
The Food Pantry is a busy place on Monday afternoons and Wednesday evenings. Volunteers are assisting families, who may come once a month, to pick up food supplies to help stretch their family budgets. Regular hours for the Food Pantry are Mondays from 12-2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m.
The Children’s Foundation continues to work with school nurses, guidance counselors, case managers and teachers by providing them with necessities for children so they will have a positive self-esteem and educational experience. Parents with infants and toddlers (under 5 years of age) may come into the Thrift Store and request assistance with diapers and wipes once a month. The Children’s Foundation also provides “scholarships” for college students who could use some financial assistance with their classes. For more information regarding any of the Children’s Foundations Programs you may call 524-5470.
The Financial Assistance team serves residents of the cities/towns of Alton, Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, and Laconia. Financial teams of two meet with individuals to help assess their needs, review budgets and determine where financial help is needed. Please visit your town or city welfare office before calling to make an appointment
Volunteers are always needed at St. Vincent de Paul. If you are interested in volunteering or learning more about this opportunity, please stop by the store to fill out an application and ask to speak with June or Betty. The St. Vincent de Paul Society, an all-volunteer/ 501C3 organization, is located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia. For more information please stop by the Thrift Store or call 524-5470.
Sue Page, Volunteer
St. Vincent de Paul Society
Children’s Foundation
