To The Daily Sun,
Well it’s been a busy week, the President nominated a Constitutional conservative for the Supreme Court and even before he was announced the left was sending out messages to oppose XX (fill in any name Mr. Trump selects). I may have mentioned it once or twice but the only thing Progressives have left is hate, lies, smears and distortions. Their proposed platform is designed so that it will only hurt the poor, working families, middle class and small business. The only people that will vote for it are radicals intent on destroying our Constitution and Rights. Old saying, “be careful what you wish for you might get it” seem appropriate for this.
Our Governor finally signed into law the long overdue legislation keeping out of state students from voting in our NH elections. As expected liberals are having a bird, but why. Nothing is stopping these students from voting. All they have to do is get absentee ballots from their home states and vote there. I’m sure college students are smart enough to figure that out. This way they won’t have to go to all the trouble of taking a bus from town to town and voting numerous times as some have claimed has been a practice in the past. This way it eliminates the appearance of wrong doing.
Big fuss over alleged smear to the LFD. I say alleged because I wasn’t there, don’t know what happened in the heat of a moment. But what got me was a Fireman from Mass. apparently felt he had to enter his two cents and threaten never to tip up here unless? First to that gentlemen, thank you for your service. Second, growing up down in Norwood in the ’40s and ’50s my grandfather, Alonzo Earle, was the Fire Chief for most of those decades. My father and uncles were all firemen at one time or another so I have the greatest respect and admiration for those in the profession. But to the gentleman from there who called us hillbillies, feel free to go somewhere else for vacations. You betray a smug prejudice of many from your state thinking you’re better, smarter and entitled to look down on NH residents. You’re the kind of person the old timers use to call a Mass-hole and for obvious cause. It’s not as though you don’t have a heavy overburden of stupidity and corruption in every town and city down there, so go home and throw your stones.
Liberal media can never seem to make up their minds. The President went to talk to NATO and called on them to start paying their fair share in defending themselves. MSN jumps down Mr. Trump’s throat for this but what’s wrong with that? American tax payers have funding NATO big time while countries like Germany are coasting along big time. Sure why pay to defend themselves when they have sucker American politicians always ready to cough up the bucks to do it for them?
A couple weeks ago one LTE complained that there were not enough people to fill all the jobs around the country. The flip side of that is liberals want a big raise in the minimum wage not realizing that competition for workers will cause wages to rise while flooding the country with cheap labor ( the letter writer’s original point) will cause wages to stagnate even drop. They have so many of these inconsistencies it’s hard to keep up with them. Be glad to list some of them out in my next letter if requested but this one is getting a little long, so until next week I urge you to think for yourselves and check the facts.
Steve Earle
Gilford
