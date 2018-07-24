To The Daily Sun,
Opechee Garden Club would like to thank the public who supported our recent garden tour on July 14, along with the homeowners who generously offered their gardens for our event: James Burghoff Jr., Wyman and Kristin Eckhardt, Jerry and Helen Murphy, Dick Castrucci and Claudia Goyette.
Congratulations with appreciation to our co-chairs, Priscilla Clark and Helen Hemeon for organizing this successful tour, along with our thanks to our many hard-working committee chair people and members from the cooks to the garden hostesses who were all so important to make this a lovely Lakes Region experience.
We also want to thank the local businesses who helped support this event: Meredith Village Savings Bank, Vista in Laconia, Shaw’s in Gilford and Belmont, Hannaford in Gilford, Walmart in Gilford, BJ’s in Tilton, Market Basket in Tilton, and Sam’s Club in Concord, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery, Sawyer’s Dairy Bar and the Gilford Community Church. A thank you to the local nurseries for selling tickets and donating to the raffle items: Winnisquam Agway, Beans &Greens, Appletree, Moulton’s Farm, Crackleberries, Petal Pusher’s, Dragonfly Florists, Soul Pine Pottery, the Parsonage, and Jason Paltanavich Metal Works of Gilford, and to the Laconia and Gilford Public Libraries.
A thank you to the members of OGC for their generous donations to our raffle table.
Proceeds raised from this event are redistributed back to the Lakes Region in the form of scholarships and projects to benefit the community.
Phyllis Corrigan & Helen Murphy
Co-Presidents
Opechee Garden Club, Inc.
