To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to everyone who showcased their trunk on Sunday at our first Trunk or Treat event in Belmont. We had such a great turnout that the trunks ran out of candy around 6:30 p.m. It looks like we will be making this an annual event so start pinning your trunk ideas now.
We would like to thank Belmont Rotary for providing refreshments, the First Baptist Church and Jessica Martin for manning our carving station along with Stone Mountain Farm and Elsie Noyes for donating pumpkins. Also, Lakes Region Community College for their wonderful cookies, Brookside Pizza for their generous donation for trunk prizes, Nikki Sturgeon for asking everyone she knows to decorate a trunk! And parents for all the fabulous costumed children attending!
Janet Breton, Director
Parks & Recreation
Town of Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.