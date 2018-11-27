To The Daily Sun,
On November 24 The Downtown Gym and Real Downtown Santas Pubmania Team hosted the 3rd Annual Santa Shuffle 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit Pubmania and the Children’s Auction. We would like to thank all of our participants. Donations were gladly accepted and we raised over $1600 — everyone was MOST generous. We could not have been so successful without our volunteers: Marnell DiLorenzo, Sue Noyes, Audra Avery, Lisa Green-Barber, Mary Louise Buitendag, Sharon Trombley, Ella Tryon, Bob and Janine Page and our co-captains Trish Tryon and Lisa Cornish. There were many more volunteers and we apologize if we missed you. Special shout out to Jan Buitendag from Tritanium Sports and Dave Adams for setting up the course and to Laconia Police Department for making sure the race start was safe! Special thanks also to Stratham Tire, Boulia Gorrell and Rist Frost Shumway for allowing our participants to park in their lots.
Special thanks to our raffle contributors: Greenlaws, Wild Woman, Automotive Excess, Lake City Auto and The Downtown Gym for their most generous raffle prizes. Pretty sure everyone left with a prize!
Thanks to our team sponsors GC Engineering, LDR Productions, The Insurance Outlet, Bootleggers, Lakeside Deli and Grille, Foley Oil and The Downtown Gym who most generously sponsor out team so we can effectively raise funds for Pubmania.
Last but certainly not least ... thanks to Goody Good Donuts, Wayfarer Coffee, Hannaford’s Gilford, Vista Foods, Water Street Cafe and Lisa Cornish for the tasty treats, delicious coffee, bottled water, fresh oranges and bananas, hot cocoa and yummy breads. It was a great reward at the end of the race for all participants.
THANK YOU TO ALL and we look forward to next year’s event. See you at Pubmania on December 6 and 7.
Lisa Cornish
Trish Tryon
Janet Brough
Co-Captains
Real Downtown Santa’s Pubmania Team
