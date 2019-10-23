To The Daily Sun,
Each year we hold our annual Fall Festival at Pleasant Street School as one of our main fundraisers to help support our field trips, academic enrichment activities and community outreach programs. The day is filled with games, arts and crafts, baked goods, dunk tank, and lots of fun for the families. To make this event a success we always need the help of our local businesses in the community and each year they continue to come through and support us. We thank you for your continued dedication to your community and the kids who are a part of it.
We would like to thank the following businesses: Jump N Joy, Shaw’s (Gilford), Hannaford’s (Gilford), Funspot, Bootleggers, Annie’s Café, Sals Pizza, Art Escape, Happy Cow, Coca Cola, Cantin Chevrolet, Belknap Subaru, Irwin Motors, MBL Landscaping, JG Realty, Holbrook Insurance, Soda Shoppe, T-Bones/Cactus Jack’s, Studio 151, Taylor Rental, Fratello’s, Pottery By Mandy, Dangelo’s, Trustworthy Hardware, Autoserv, Tilton Diner, MC Cycle, The Studio, EHL Wolves, Foley Oil, Laconia Police, Laconia Fire, and K9 Miller.
In addition to these amazing businesses who have donated we couldn’t do it without the support of the families, friends and volunteers who make this day happen each and every year…giving back to the kids at PSS, we are ever so grateful.
Laura Dunn
VIPSS
Laconia
