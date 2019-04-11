Goodbye Heroin,
Don't look at me like that! You now I can't stay with you? Ya, I admit that you've helped me thru some hard times, but you killed my brother! Do I even have to mention the constant sickness you've caused me! The lying I did to my loved ones. The bad things I did to remain your hostage. Yes, I did have a slight case of Stockholm Syndrome. And I have told you how much I loved you. But I honestly can't do this no more. Stay away. Stay away. Stay away.
Chris Copp
Laconia
