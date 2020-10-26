To The Daily Sun,
The Democrats claim that there is systemic racism, and the Republicans claim that all lives matter. If these positions are accurate, then the time is ripe for both parties to put their sacred honor on the line and get rid of the punishment clause of the 13th Amendment, and enact a State Constitutional Amendment to abolish slavery.
Slavery is codified in our Federal Constitution by way of the punishment clause of the 13th Amendment which reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” Human beings are procedurally turned into State property by way of the criminal justice system under the authority of the 13th Amendment’s “punishment clause”. Further, this dehumanization is extended to the various States by way of the 10th Amendment which reads in part, “The powers not … prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively…” Institutionalized slavery still exists in the United States, and the power to enslave is reserved to the Federal government and the States.
There will be no meaningful criminal justice reform, there will be no restoration for victims, and there will be no reformation of wrong doers; until humans beings are no longer converted into State property via the criminal justice system! It is absolutely cruel and unusual that the societal crime of slavery is still permitted as a means of punishment. The procedural conversion of fellow souls into State property creates nothing but increased misery. It is a malfeasance of our popular sovereignty for which I believe we will all be spiritually culpable.
Can we abolish slavery in the United States and New Hampshire once and for all? Or are we addicted to slavery? Addicted, to a perverted excitement induced by the idea of publicly shaming politically infamous actors such as Hillary Clinton, Roger Stone, Joe Biden, General Michael Flynn, etc. with the threat of slavery (i.e. arrest, indictment, prosecution, and incarceration, etc). Slavery justified by race was merely converted into slavery justified by process; with no regard for how much our founders were concerned about abuse of the police powers of the sovereign, even ‘We the People'. Similar to the death penalty, slavery, is such a severe and permanent decision that once misapplied can never be revoked; and therefore, even if it is only to protect one innocent soul or our social conscience, there must be an enumerated Right to protect individuals against any and all justifications for slavery.
I predict that we as a Nation and State, conservative and liberal, will never reach our fullest potential until we eradicate slavery from the political genome (i.e. the constitution) of our Nation and State.
Tejasinha Sivalingam, MA
Ashland
