To The Daily Sun,
Okay, we all always knew this is how it would end. But look at the reasons that senators have given for their votes.
“Yes, he did all of it, but it wasn’t bad enough to throw him out.”
Even worse, from Jody Ernst, Lamar Alexander, and Susan Collins, among others, “We think he’s been taught a lesson and won’t misbehave any more.”
Well, call me a cynic, but I don’t believe it. I’m not convinced they do, either.
Johan Andersen
Gilford
