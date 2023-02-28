To The Daily Sun,
Ahead of the upcoming town elections, I would like to take this opportunity to state what I will bring to the SAU 2 School Board if elected as a member on March 14.
I have served as a family advocate in the greater Lakes Region for the past eight years. In this role I have witnessed and discussed with families some of their most vulnerable moments. I have watched parents grow during the course of the Parent Ed groups I co-facilitate with my colleagues. And I hope that any of you who recognize my name and have met me in this professional capacity have felt heard, respected, and sincerely encouraged toward your next steps. I work toward that aim every day. I see this experience as a great strength for a school board member, where family concerns are raised, our students can be celebrated, and school employees collaborated with.
Though my direct work is mainly collaborative face time with families and children, I simultaneously upkeep programmatic fidelity, translating that face time into data that meets performance measures and fulfills grant requirements. In short, I am no stranger to processes and am comfortable in that liminal space where a system meets the humans that the system serves.
Furthermore, and most importantly, I am a mother myself. I am co-parenting three young children in a blended family, all of whom have attended the Inter-Lakes School District throughout their elementary years. I would be very honored to dedicate the next three years to this school community and give back in this way while my children are still learning and playing here. I do hope this introduction to myself brings enough familiarity to my very strange-looking name, and that I am indeed elected to the at-large seat of the SAU 2 School Board. Thank you.
Siobhán Balázs
Meredith
