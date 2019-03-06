To The Daily Sun,
Elections DO have consequences. Last year, after several years of vilatrol from certain members of Gilford’s Budget Committee toward anyone who opposed their political ideology, we citizens decided we had endured enough and voted members into the Budget Committee who were willing to do the work for US, not an agenda. This resulted in a kinder, more respectful committee, as could be seen by anyone who attended this year’s Deliberative Sessions. After reading Norman Silber’s letter in the March 3 edition of The Sun, I am reminded once again of why we he was voted off the island.
In his letter, Silber stated “The Budget Committee is our first line of defense in attempting to hold back excessive spending by various elements of Gilford, forcing them to justify their never-ending requests for more money from the taxpayers each year.” What a horrible way to view our Budget Committee, as only a way of shutting down expenditures. Is this how the candidates he’s endorsing view the position? Isn’t this the mentality we just voted out of Bud Com? I see that one of the candidates does in fact have that ideology, it only takes plugging “Rick Notkin” into the search bar of The Laconia Sun to see that he is a member of the Freestate Project. He did not settle in Gilford to better the community but only to further the “Freestate” agenda.
Those of us who have invested in this community understand that it's important for the committee to consider all the information before them, without political or other agendas. What WE want is committee members who are looking out for the best interest of preserving the short and long-term health of our town, including our schools, community, fire, police, etc. People can make good financial decisions without stripping our town of the things that make it a wonderful place to live (as well as a good investment due to the real estate values being strong). Like anything else, you get what you pay for.
I urge voters to vote for Sean Murphy, Michael Dowe, and Dorothy Piquado for Budget Committee, and Johan Andersen for School Board. All of these candidates have been members of our community for many years and although they may not be physically present at Bud Com or selectman meetings, as another member of Bud Com stated recently in his letter, that doesn’t mean they haven’t been paying attention (there is such thing as the internet). These candidates have their fingers on the pulse of our town and are willing to serve our community with partisanship and without hidden agendas.
Johnna Davis
Gilford
