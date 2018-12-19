To The Daily Sun,
I would like to offer out a BIG THANK YOU to those who made the adoption of "Sicario" possible. As they say, it takes a village. On December 5, my niece, Erin Fay, reached out to me hoping to find a home within hours to save "Sicario." Her friend Laura Robitaille was desperately hoping to offer the NHHS another option, a better adoptive home than the one before. On December 6, I contacted Tammy Davis of Davis Dog Training located in Belmont. It is because of Tammy that all of this was able to happen. Tammy is the person who connected me with Eddie Bonilla and Jason Hayley. Tammy also gave me references for Etiquette Academy For Dogs. Thank you Tammy for putting your family life on hold that day to make sure I had all the information I needed to make this happen, despite having a very ill family member. God Bless.
One of those references was Brian Murray of Meredith Police Department, who has a dog ("Onyx") from Etiquette Academy; thank you Brian for putting up with all my texts while on vacation! The person who made all these connection possible is Jennifer Comer, of Belmont. THANK YOU Jennifer for supporting me, someone you've never even met. Thank you for allowing me to connect with all these people who make up this tremendous network of dog lovers who live amongst our community.
Lastly, Eddie and Jay — Santa's elves for sure! They responded with urgency and KINDNESS. True caring, true dog lovers. As are all the folks I've listed here. I have never met Starrr, but thank her too for standing up for something she truly cares about — the animals' welfare. I ask the community to thank these folks if you see them around... they made it happen. They all stood up for "Sicario" in his time of need and made it their priority for the last 16 days. Merry Christmas to all, and remember, to stand up and use your voice if you see something that isn't right.
Look what can happen? A deserving dog's life was saved.
Hali Dearborn
Belmont
