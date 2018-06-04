To The Daily Sun,
Wasn't the last week or so interesting for the Trump-hating media and politicians who had a roller coaster time for themselves. When the president responded to Kim Jun Un trying to jerk us around on the summit meeting, by canceling it, the haters sheer joy at an apparent presidential failure was short lived as Un came crawling back. Just to put this in perspective no American president in decades has said "no" to the dictators in N.Korea. Not Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, or Obama. This left the haters eating crow again.
Add to this, after the mainstream media tried to twist the president's describing the MS-13 criminal gang as "animals" as referring to all immigrants (a flat out lie), that too failed, making a biased liberal media look for all the world to as just that biased, phony, fake just like the liberal politicians they represent.
It's amazing to me that any American, politician, media or what not can cheer for a murderous dictator or defend one of the most ruthless, vial, bloodthirsty criminal gangs in the world just because they don't like President Trump.
Make no mistake this is exactly what these people were doing and they knew it full well but didn't care. It was Trump Derangement Syndrome in full flower, be damned about truth or the safety of people living under the threat of either of these evils, it's any means justifies their ends. The true values of the haters were clearly on display and those who supported them should be ashamed.
I don't believe most real Democrats, if they thought about it, would go along with the leftists now controlling their party or the media. Real Democrats do not support dictators with nukes and ICBM's or gangs with the motto "Rape, kill, control" (and every member of that gang has done each of those things). Does any reader here think these MS-13 gang members should be allowed to be in the U.S.?
In fact the only good news liberals have had lately is that Roseanne Barr's hit show on ABC was canceled because she tweeted that Obama adviser, Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." This was called racist and offensive but just how so? Jarrett is a white woman, to the best of my knowledge, so offensive sure, but racist? Personally I think ABC was just looking for any excuse to get a show that doesn't hate Trump off the air because if offensive is the only offense why are people like Joyce Bahar tolerated? Both are rude and crude but Bahar isn't the least bit funny and her show has nothing like the ratings of Barr's.
Back to Jarrett, if it was the Muslim reference that's nothing to do with race because Islam is reputed to be a religion. Liberals have zero respect for Christians so why this hand's off the Muslim stuff? After all in spite of the accepted narrative that it's "The Religion of Peace" in the last 30 days, 153 Islamic attacks in 26 countries killed 821 and injured 984 people — all in the name of Allah. If that's peaceful I'll eat my hat. So all in all can't see much to take offense to, can you? And that's only standard numbers per month. In the Year 2017, 15,800 plus killed and over 14,000 injured all organized and approved by the Muslim Brotherhood.
In short, progressive leaders approve of and excuse murderous dictators in N.Korea, Iran, ruthless drug gangs like MS-13 and radical terrorist organizations like The Muslim Brotherhood. I'm hoping voters will keep that in mind in November, whether your Republican, Democrat or whatever. Show you have a moral compass and vote against evil.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(1) comment
Well put😊
