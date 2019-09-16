To The Daily Sun,
Recent letter-writers suggest it is not the person behind the weapon that kills other people with guns, rather it is the guns that kill people.
Guns are inanimate objects, incapable of killing anyone without being fired by someone. Most of us believe it is the person behind the gun who murders others: criminals, those mentally disturbed, and many with suicidal tendencies (over 60 percent of gun fatalities are suicides).
Perhaps those writers can show my weapon how to go into the cold, wet weather and shoot a deer for me while I stay warm at home and watch television. Or read a book. While they are at it, perhaps they can show the weapon how to field strip and then butcher, package, and freeze venison for me.
How ridiculous is the preceding paragraph? No more than the constant quest to weaken and eventually repeal our Second Amendment rights. We do not need stronger gun control laws or background checks. We have them and they are failing. We need stronger criminal control laws, not gun control laws. We need to allow local and state authorities to cooperate with federal law officials, appoint or elect judges who impose stronger sentences to permanently remove criminals from our streets, provide adequate care to those with mental problems, and just as important, get all drugs off our streets.
Finally, the NRA is not a terrorist organization. Nor are its members terrorists. There are more legally owned guns in the United States than people, so it’s time for all legal owners to step up and be counted if they wish to keep them. But there are only five to six million NRA members. It is time for more peaceful gun owners, along with non-gun owners who support the Second Amendment, to join the NRA in the fight to protect this fundamental freedom and right of every U.S. citizen. This is still a country of, for, and by the people, not the government, and definitely not armed elected officials or those with armed security who constantly attempt to tell us to do as they say, not as they do.
Governor Sununu and the NRA are commended for their leadership in protecting our rights under our Constitution to own guns in New Hampshire.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
