To The Daily Sun,
Letters of kindness and caring needed to show our appreciation to a band that made us think of kindness in a chaotic world. We look forward to what they’ll do next.
The story of local Roy Small captured our hearts and how the band made him family and part of Recycled Percussion.
Tragedy struck over the weekend. Roy was hurt and hospitalized just as Justin was giving us fabulous news of a meet-and-greet at the store on Sunday. He had posted a video early in the day of Roy and the band seeing each other after weeks away in Florida and Costa Rica. Our hearts broke, along with Justin and the band, for Roy and his family. Justin kept his promise to keep us informed of Roy’s status.
Up all night with worry, the band still did their meet-and-greet for hours Sunday and returned to Roy’s side.
Roy is stable but a prayer circle and cards are needed for Roy.
Things were sad enough, then heartbreak No. 2. Justin reports on Roy live but then feels he has to address hate mail/comments that you could tell ripped him apart on top of his best buddy Roy getting hurt the day he returns.
Justin, Ryan, Tony are the most giving, caring bunch who make us proud every day. Please, now is the time to not only make a card for Roy but send cards and letters to the store saying how we thank them and why we appreciate all they do. What they give us — kindness, gratitude — to push the negative comments away. I know fans tell them, but let’s show them what Laconia and New Hampshire are about: kindness and gratitude to the band that chose us.
Mary Flynn
Meredith
