To The Daily Sun,
I applaud local towns who are taking steps to regulate and possibly ban short-term rental in our communities. We have a cabin on a small lake and we are subject to a constant stream of renters who come in and have a ton of company. They park in the roadways and some have been largely inconsiderate of the peace and quiet. Goodness knows about septic system use as well. When one lives in close proximity to water, one is very careful with flushing, showers, and chemicals put down drains. Water quality is of utmost concern and protecting wildlife that we share our lake with is something property owners vs. renters take seriously. We have asked renters to stay away from our nesting loons time and time again, but the next set of renters a few days later on will be doing the same thing, if not worse. What we value about our beautiful lake is truly endangered already, but when you add short-term rentals to a small lake that would never support a resort/hotel, you are inviting disaster.
Several homes on our lake have turned over as investment properties. Renters are not people with a vested interested in preserving our lakes. We work hard to keep our lake clean and our lake association works hard, even working on a scholarship program to help homeowners upgrade septic systems. We encourage clean and safe water practices and use of environmentally safe cleaning and toiletries.
We see places on our lake that have a constant stream of guests. A one- or two-bedroom home has as much as 10 vehicles crammed in and spilling onto the private road, rendering it almost impassable. What kind of impact does this have on our lake with this kind of use?
We have had complaints of noise, fireworks (banned on our lake other than July 4), and we are fed up. Additionally, property owners who are present at their places take better care of it and work, collectively, to preserve the quality of places we hold dear. We have no idea who the people are who rent and our lake association suffers lack of participation due to the “visitor” aspect of these homes. No participation means zero volunteerism, and volunteers help police invasive species, water test and care on a long-term basis.
Small lakes are not meant to become “resorts” with ever-changing clientele. We have had increased trespassers and noise complaints and we appeal to our town government to take immediate steps to put a stop to this growing and abusive situation. While some renters may be very nice, environmentally concerned individuals, we just don’t know. It is unfair to tax us as if we are somehow “exclusive” and privileged when we are putting up with so much unpleasantness.
I appeal to local towns to regulate and consider banning and/or placing limits on these rentals based on numbers per shore/watershed or something that is fair to taxpaying property owners. We’ve had enough.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
