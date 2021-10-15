To The Daily Sun,
Center Harbor’s rich history is everywhere in its neighborhoods and community. I have so many vivid memories of my youth here.
I remember “rubbering” with Freddie Batchelder. We went door-to-door collecting rubber and metal in my little red wagon to bring to the village scrap pile for the war effort.
The war effort took the engine out of the Mount Washington. It was tied up at the wharf powerless for four years. The top deck made a great diving board for the Manville boys, but I only jumped from the second deck.
Celebrating the end of World War II, we were dancing in the village streets. Every tree was decorated with celebratory throws of toilet paper.
Just after the war, IG Lunt’s store had a big going out-of-business sale. High button shoes, corsets, garters and just about anything else you could think of came out of the basement and attic to be sold before the “Heath boys” took over the space. That sale was a history lesson in itself.
The Center Harbor Historical Society has collected and cared for objects and a dossier pertaining to the town’s rich history since 1971. The society needs additional active members.
Many kind people and their ancestors have donated documents, albums, stories, photos, and other recordings. I have taken great pleasure in cataloging and indexing alphabetically these items during my tenure as secretary of the society and they are available to you at the society’s museum on Dane Road. These provide a glimpse of how we lived and what we valued. It is our interpretation of the past and may provide answers you and future generations may seek.
Another glimpse of history and available at the Center Harbor Historical Society Museum or the Moultonborough Public Library is a transcription made by Jane Rice and myself of an original "Red Hill Hotel." These were two logbooks kept over the years at the farm of Jonathan Cook in the “saddle” of Red Hill, located in Moultonborough, and recorded the signatures and comments of visitors who climbed Red Hill between 1833 and 1865. Included is the essay "The Cook Family of Red Hill," by Frank E. Greene.
Thank you for your kind interest in the Center Harbor Historical Society and our museum located in the Center Harbor Village School building on Dane Road. I hope you continue to visit and pore over the resource documents and continue down memory lane for years to come. I enjoyed meeting so many of you. Thanks to those of who stopped by during Saturdays in July and August and attended meetings pre-pandemic. As I pass on, my hope is that additional and renewed active members, full-time or seasonal residents, will preserve the legacy of our ancestors, local heroes and the historic architecture of Center Harbor with the Center Harbor Historical Society and its museum. Money is not the issue for museums. We need people; we need lovers of history; we need you.
Shirley White
Center Harbor
