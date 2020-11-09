To The Daily Sun,
The Hospice “Tree of Memories” is a favorite celebration to support the hospice mission in our greater community. This year’s event, sponsored by Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice will be held on December 12. However, due to Covid-19, we will not be able to gather in person for our usual Celebration of Life. A virtual celebration is planned, for details you can visit www.centralvna.org.
At the entrance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro there is a fir tree donated by Bobby Meehan of Shamrock Landscape in memory of this father, Charles Meehan. It is known as the “Hospice Tree of Memories”. Each year, white porcelain doves are placed on this and similar trees at the Pearson Road Community/Senior Center in Alton, the Wakefield Town Hall and at Moulton Farm in Meredith. What better way to remember and honor individuals than to assist the continuation of the hospice program and mission by purchasing an inscribed porcelain dove to be hung on one of the Tree of Memories? In the past, attendees have hung doves on the tree but this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, our hospice volunteers will be hanging all the doves.
Although we will not be having our usual community celebration ceremonies, we encourage you to participate in your own special way as you quietly remember loved ones. You might stop by one of the trees decorated with those white porcelain doves and pause to honor those individuals who have been so important in your life. We realize with a full heart that love really does last forever and forms a bond that can never be severed.
Information regarding the purchase of doves can be found at www.centralvna.org, or you may also call 1-800-244-8549.
“So long as we live, they too shall live,
For they are a part of us, as we remember them.”
Thank you for your support.
Shirley Richardson, Chairperson
Hospice Advisory
Wolfeboro
