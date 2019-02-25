To The Daily Sun,
In response to Linda Punturieri's letter I would like to point out some facts which she seemed to leave out. Chuck MeGee is for all townspeople. however, HE IS FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE.
Here are some facts: it costs Moultonborough taxpayers $28,000 per child for education in the Moultonborough school system. Yet, the schools are asking for $700,000 MORE this year. Perhaps we should be asking ourselves why we are looking to provide another gym and community center because the Recreation Department wants it. Last time I checked there were 119 kids in the recreationprogram. These are the same children who have two gyms and school programs for sports. Surely, with the current cost, we can find a way to accommodate their wants (not NEEDS).
Secondly, Chris Shipp has consistently pushed for the gym for years and years, despite the fact that the expensive survey by UNH a couple years ago showed the community did not want it. Even the latest charrette resulted in the majority concluding that the Lion's Club should be updated; NO GYM, NO NEW COMMUNITY CENTER.
Every year for several years now, the gym and community center have been voted down; YET Chris Shipp feels compelled to continue to push for both. One only needs to see the streaming of the Selectboard meetings to see this fact. So HOW is that listening to the community? Mr. Shipp's future vision for M'Boo includes putting in "affordable" housing; is this another word for "low-income housing," government subsidized? Let's let the market dictate what kind of housing belongs in Moultonborough. People move to this town for the low taxes, the beautiful area and small-town atmosphere. In all the surveys, people have stated over and again that they like the town as is and don't want to see the town change.
One other point, Mr. Shipp's statement that we need a Community Center to entice young families to move here. Young families will move here if there are JOBS, plain and simple. A community center means nothing without a job. If you are going to do something with the Lion's Club, why aren't you talking about a Senior Center? The Lion's Club enhancement would serve nicely. Remember, most of your taxes come from seniors!
Start listening to your community Mr. Shipp, as Chuck McGee is doing.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.