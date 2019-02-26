To The Daily Sun,
Moultonborough voters need to vote on March 12 for Chris Shipp. Chris has a true passion to provide his efforts towards all of the age groups in Moultonborough.
Chris does not plan on focusing towards one age group only. He understands that when it comes to a Community Center, the entire community should be included. I am voting for a future to the town of Moultonborough that will make decisions that continue to bring this town forward. I do not choose to sit in neutral until this town is too antiquated to be of any value. That choice will cost those that remain much more in the long run to catch up.
I am voting for progress and unity for all residents and property owners in this town. I am voting for Chris Shipp for selectman for the town of Moultonborough on March 12. I hope to see you as you vote for Chris Shipp too.
Todd A Johnson
Moultonborough
