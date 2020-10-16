Scott Burns has been an active, integral member of the Franklin all his life. I have personally known him since he was a child. After high school and college, Scott gained experience in politics in Virginia and other states. He returned to Franklin in 2010 and got a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership.
He has been active as a Franklin School Board member since 2015, understanding budgets and the needs of students in the district. He worked on Strategic Planning Committee, Innovation, and Initiative Committee, also the Policy Committee and Liaison Committee. He is founding member and currently Treasurer of the Pemi Youth Center Franklin (on the Board since 2016), likewise the Greater Tilton Area Family Resource Center (on the Board since 2015). He is also on the Franklin Animal Shelter Board since 2015, and Board member Health First since 2015.
We were lucky to have him as a state representative in the past (2013 and 2014), able to negotiate with others to the benefit of all students and certainly the Franklin students.
I am proud to vote for Scott as state representative in Merrimack County District 2 – Franklin Wards 1 and 2 and the Town of Hill – and once again and hope you will consider this recommendation when you cast your ballot.
Sherry Wilcox
Franklin
