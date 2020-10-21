To The Daily Sun,
I’ve voted Republican all my life and was excited to cast a ballot for Donald Trump in 2016. I admired his business background and how he took on the establishment. Over the years, I’ve become tired from the way he’s handled a number of issues. He’s always complaining and blaming rather than taking responsibility.
Now, with the pandemic I’ve only seen it get worse. This disease has sickened several of my family members, but he continues to not take it seriously. Definitely not making the mistake of voting for him again.
Sherry Mason
Belmont
