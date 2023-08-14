A rebuttal to letter from Janet Simmon in the Aug. 11 Laconia Sun.
The BDS boycott movement is antisemitism, plain and simple. No other country is being boycotted despite real atrocities toward their own people. No state or governments should be supporting boycotts against the one Jewish democratic state in the world. One picture is worth a thousand words. One tiny country the size of NH surrounded by people who want to kill them and a homeland for people who were expelled from countries for thousands of years including Israel, their homeland, simply because they are Jews.
This is Israel and these are the countries that surround it. It is one Jewish state in the midst of huge Muslim countries. Israel is a Jewish state but their citizens are Jewish, Muslim, Druze, Christian, etc. They all have equal rights as Israeli citizens.
Can you even find Israel on a map? This is the country they are trying to boycott.
If the Palestinian Arabs really wanted a state, they would have accepted one of the many offers that have been made to them to establish one, going back to 1948. What they really want to do is destroy Israel utterly, in accord with the succinct Qur’anic command: “Drive them out from where they drove you out” (2:191). It is actually a historical myth that the Israelis drove the Arabs out; the Arab Higher Committee told them to leave, but that fact has been obscured by decades of propaganda. Now, however, no less a luminary than Sami al-Arian, a former U.S. academic and darling of the left, has revealed the truth: the goal of the Palestinian jihad is not a Palestinian state, but the demise of the Jewish state.
So thank you to Gov. Chris Sununu for the executive order joining many other states who see the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.