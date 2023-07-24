I’m extremely grateful for Meredith Village Savings Bank and their donation to The Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center. The Family Resource Center is a central hub for so many families throughout the entire Lakes Region to find support, resources, and services that are necessary within the community. They provide new parents with free newborn supplies such as diapers, wipes, formula, blankets, and hats with their “Welcome Baby” program. They have a wide variety of early support service educators who work with young children to meet their developmental milestones. Some of the educators in that building have been doing their profession for over 30 years. They offer weekly socialization programs for children under 5 before they go to school, which is also so important for new parents to make connections with others in the community. They offer free physical therapy programs to young children who qualify, with therapists who have been doing their profession for decades as well. These are highly skilled, caring, trusting individuals who are making our community a better place for all. There are no income guidelines or limits for most of these programs, and I have yet to meet an employee who wasn’t dedicated to their profession and the difference they make. I am so beyond grateful for Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center and proud to utilize their services for my family. Being a parent is hard, make it easier on yourself and look into LRCS. I hope other entities follow MVSB’s generosity toward such an important part of making Laconia a welcoming place for all.
