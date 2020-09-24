To The Daily Sun,
While reading a novel called "The Last Child" by John Hart, I came to a drastic realization that something has to change in our national protection system for the sake of humanity.
The story revolves around a young boy who searches for his 12-year-old twin sister when she mysteriously vanishes a year before. When most have given up the search, he is helped by one officer in the police department. From the information in the novel I learned for the first time in my life that these police officers in our protective services are trained to shoot in very different ways. There is a shot or shots to wound and there are kill shots, which are meant to take the life of a human.
All police trainees are skilled in and know the difference between a regular shot to a human body as opposed to the shot that will kill!
What the hell is going on in our society today? What are they thinking? You know, we have people out there who spend thousands and thousands of dollars every year to protect our animals of the world. They save wild and ferocious animals every day that may be trapped or endangered to rescue or relocate them. They often do this by using a tranquilizer gun which incapacitates them long enough for humans to secure them safely and without harm to the animal or without having to kill them. As human beings, are we not part of the animal kingdom?
I do not believe that a kill shot is the last resort! I just do not understand why it always seems to be death and nothing else. Whatever happened to the shot that knocks the knife or weapon out of the distressed person's hand? Whatever happened to shooting someone in the leg or arm to incapacitate them long enough to secure them from endangering their life or the lives of others? Why can't we use tranquilizer guns to disable someone who may be mentally ill, disgruntled or a danger to others? In my opinion it is the first option. A kill shot is the final choice. If someone has already killed others, yes. Maybe, but not for traffic violations, speeding offenses or minor issues. Also, it is definitely hate when someone is over-killed by using more than a few bullets to bring them down. When a 13-year-old child (who is emotionally disturbed) is pulverized with bullets while holding a toy gun, yet we can save a cougar with a tranquilizer who roams the neighborhood. This certainly says something is wrong with the picture.
Also, I cannot say enough about many of our law enforcers, who are compassionate and understanding to this situation. It is not an easy job and I do realize that. Being confronted on a daily basis by druggies, drunks, abusers, criminals and hard-core killers can be extremely frustrating and challenging for anyone. But, two shots to the legs for a knife-wielding crazy could prevent their death and bring them down without having to use a kill shot!
Sharon Lafond
Laconia
Real life deadly encounters don't happen like in the movies. Real life good guys can't be expected to shoot the weapon out from the bad guy's hand. They shoot to STOP the deadly threat as soon as possible.
