To The Daily Sun,
In response to Depty Sheriff Grenier's kind offer, I respectfully decline. At my age I really do not need any firearm safety training and would be unable to accept even if I could. I am handicapped and have issues with balance and strength in the hands. I can barely open a jar of pickles, what's more, pull a trigger. Although, some of my friends have taken the SIG Sauer pistol class and thoroughly enjoyed and learned from it. If I was 20 years younger, I might consider it.
However, I do not believe I SLAM DUNKED the Laconia or Belknap County Police or Sheriff's Department. I do believe that training programs throughout the towns, cities and states of our union are completely different.
As far as Laconia goes, this city could not have a finer Police Department with Matt Canfield in charge. I remember his family and siblings from teaching in the Meredith School system for 20-plus years. His parents set high expectations and strong values for their children and it has definitely complimented this fine state of New Hampshire. Also, I do believe that Sheriff Moyer (excellent at his job) was just a kid in my neighborhood with a large family and the sweetest, strongest mother around. I think her name was Mary. His siblings, and several of them, hung out with the Hebert children around Dell and Appleton in Lakeport. Upbringing, values and family, play a large part in the end product.
My views are not necessarily for Belknap County, but for the whole national situation and not every single solitary department is the same. Also, firearm safety and firearm enforcement are two entirely different things.
Sharon E. Lafond
Laconia
