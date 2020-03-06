To The Daily Sun,
I was elected to be one of Belmont’s Cemetery Trustees. It has been a great pleasure to serve on the board for several years and I would love to continue to do so in the years to come.
The selectmen are asking you, with article #3, to vote to disband the cemetery trustees and give our duties to our very busy Highway Department. I am asking you to vote "no" on Article 3. At the Deliberative Session Selectman Pike stated that we are doing a great job; however, they need to get control of our spending.
The cemetery trustees are responsible for maintaining 22 out of Belmont’s 40+ cemeteries. This year, for the 2020 operating budget, we are receiving $20,00. This amount covers spring and fall cleanup of the leaves and debris, mowing twice a month, trimming trees, clearing trash from in and around the cemeteries. This work is done about every 10 days.
This costs a total of $17,500.00 for the whole season. That equates to $795.00 per cemetery each season which runs from April to November which averages $49.71 per mow. This year, $2,500.00 will remain in the budget. Due to damages and thefts of fences for some cemeteries last year that $2,500 plus $733 from our savings will be spent for repairs. These are the plans from the trustees this year.
We do have a capital reserve account for savings. This is article 19 on the ballot. The selectman recommends $5,000 be put in the reserve this year. Last year they approved $25,000. In continuing with our mission, we are making efforts to save due to some projects being expensive that may come up in the future.
We have routinely put the contract for this work out to bid. This has yielded little or no response. This leads us to hire companies one year to the next as long as they are doing the job the way we require. We have tried mailing out spec sheets to landscaping companies to see if it would yield more interest. Last year we only received two bids on the job. The company we hired has been contracted for two years.
Our main goal is to honor our veterans and all those who have come before us. Imagine in 100 years that the only mark you leave is a stone in one of our cemeteries. Those who rest in these cemeteries are the people who made this town what it is. They worked, lived, loved, and died here. They should be honored by allowing us to look after them and their resting place should be kept clean and beautiful.
If anyone has any questions from me I can be reached at hamjsl@metrocast.net or belcem2015@gmail.com or you can go to the town’s website and click on the cemetery link and my phone number is there. I am available to answer questions anytime.
Sharon Ciampi
Belmont
