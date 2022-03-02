To The Daily Sun,
Before Belmont votes Tuesday, I want to introduce myself and the facts on warrant article 37. I’m a mom that’s lived here for 45 years, volunteered for 20 and registered Independent voter. I have served on the cemetery trustees since 2009, election ballot clerk since 2010 and now on the ZBA and Budget Committee. I have also given time to Belmont schools, promoted local history and earliest efforts saving the Gale School.
Why five Selectmen and why now? It was a good idea when first recommended by Belmont’s Government Study Committee in 1996. And it’s a better one now. Property values are skyrocketing along with the highest taxes in Belknap County. As total valuation increases school aid may be lower and cost of community services higher. It makes sense to have a larger board preparing and ready for change. Alton, Barnstead, Ashland, Tilton and Meredith have moved their select boards to five and all have smaller populations than Belmont.
Leaders are supposed to inspire and help the next generations. The median age of Belmont’s population is 44. There are quality candidates that could diversify discussion and decisions. Five board members allow opportunity for younger people to add their ideas and innovations.
Some friends and I will be at the polls on voting day to talk to and answer any question you may have or just to say hello.
Please vote on Tuesday at Belmont High School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be able to register to vote at the polls, just remember to bring your valid government issued identification and proof of residency. All votes count. Even yours.
Sharon Ciampi
Belmont
