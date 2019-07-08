To The Daily Sun,
Shark scares are always good for front-page space in the papers. For many, sharks automatically invoke a sense of fear and an image straight out of a scene from “Jaws.” Yet,the major news media outlets use our fear and ignorance to scare up money and ratings every summer. Even the author of "JAWS," Peter Benchley, said he regrets writing it for what it did to sharks image.
Many sharks face extinction,which throws of the ecological balance of the sea. Sometimes an encounter with them can be fatal. However, on average, only five out of 70 to 100 attacks result in death. But as humans, we are causing far more harm to them than they ever will to us through the shark fin trade. This cruel industry is largely unregulated and involves the removal of a shark’s fins while it’s fully alive,and then dumping it back into the sea to bleed and drown.It wastes up to 95 percent of the animal,and it suffers greatly.
Millions of sharks suffer this cruel practice, and all for a status symbol soup and lots of money. Remember, we are the intruders in their world.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
