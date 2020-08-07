To The Daily Sun,
As many know, Laconia is continuing to have its yearly motorcycle rally. When I contacted them their argument was that people will come no matter what. Yet keeping this unnecessary event going is ENCOURAGING people to come. It’s like saying to a child, “It’s not a good idea to play with matches but we’ll give them to you anyway and hope you do the right thing.”
As many Americans have proven they are selfish individuals who care only for themselves. If the organizers actually care about their community and state they would say, “This year is not a good year for this. There is too much risk. We are canceling the event and look forward to hopefully seeing you next year.”
They need to stop encouraging people entering the state. At a time when we are forcing our children back to school to keep up the appearances of normality, encouraging people to enter our state for an unnecessary reason is putting them, our educators, our doctors, our nurses, and all other frontline worker at risk.
Shannon Gagnon
Rochester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.