To The Daily Sun,
I recently learned that Congress is considering various bills that would include a provision known as the ABC test to determine if workers should be classified as employees or independent contractors. One of these is Senator Ron Wyden’s proposed unemployment insurance overhaul. Relying on the ABC test in federal legislation should concern the thousands of New Hampshire residents who currently work as independent contractors.
The ABC test which was included as part of labor law reforms in California a couple of years ago has been disastrous to their economy and put thousands of independent contractors out of work. As a result, California has had to make a number of exemptions for many skilled professionals that were swept up under this strict worker classification.
For the past several years I’ve been working as a professional photographer in my spare time. My goal is to continue building my portfolio and make this my full-time profession. If the ABC test were to be passed at the federal level, I would never be allowed to achieve that goal.
I understand the desire for Congress to pass laws to extend more protections to "gig" workers who may feel exploited, but the ABC test is far too strict and unforgiving to accomplish that goal without hurting millions of others like myself throughout this country.
Once a strict ABC test becomes federal law it will be hard to undo the damage it will cause. I hope Congress can find a better, smarter test to accomplish their goals.
Shane Sullivan
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.