Coming from Lynn, MA I find City Counselor Brian Field's letter in Tuesday's Laconia Sun to be a classic example of media manipulation. Let's be first to get it out there, it doesn't matter if it is true or not. Shame, shame, shame on anyone and everyone who thinks that Bob Hamel is anything less than a great guy and a highly motivated representative for the people of Laconia.
Now I'm going to make people mad. At the General Electric Company, I was highly involved in safety operations. When we had a bad accident we were told during investigations to ask "why" seven times. Apply that theory to Mark Miller's accidental but preventable drowning and you will get your answer and it will not be the answer you want to hear. However, it will be the correct answer.
Once again, shame on everyone who created this mess. Hang in there Bob, you are a great guy.
Sincerely,
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.