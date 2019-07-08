To The Daily Sun,
Watching over 20 candidates running to be the Democrat nominee, it is hard to believe the positions that they are pushing will at any way bring this country together. I know whatever happens will be the majority of the voters that has the last say.
I am writing this on a hot day during the 4th of July weekend, thinking of my friends and neighbors in N.H., it is hard to believe the liberal press and most of those Democrats running for president or the last the president for having a big celebration and spending so much money. These are the same people that think we should have open borders, feed the illegal aliens, school them, and constantly complain of the conditions they live in. I would really like to know would these same people bring them to a place that they could be separated and live the way they say that happens.
I want to get it straight: billions of dollars for these people that come over our borders illegally, but no 4th of July celebration? Being a Vietnam-era veteran, I don't think they give a rat's butt about the homeless veterans or the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.
Now, my fellow citizens, is it your desire to get rid of ICE, sancutarry cities, fighting hard to keep Planned Parenthood in business?. After all the years of legal abortion, now they want to be able the baby's life after it is born and alive.
By the way our Senator Jeannie Shaheen jumped on board as soon as it happened.
It would be so easy to mention many more of their extreme positions. I ask you, is this how they are going to lead our country?
Here in New Hampshire we are lucky to have Brig. General Don Bolduc running for the U.S. Senate. Don was raised in Laconia and was the first high school senior to be on the Laconia Police Department. There are so many great things I can say about Don but I will leave that up to You by reading about Him or go a function and meet him in person. Don served 33 years in the Army, serving all over the world. Try to read his record and see how hard he worked to protect you and I.
One of the stories don told the first time I heard him was being in a 3-star general's office and the general was telling him, "you work for me" and Don's response was, "no, I work for them" (meaning the men under him). He than said, "general you give me orders and I do as ordered." How can this not impress someone? I believe if elected he would be the way serving the people of New Hampshire and our country.
Don will run as a Republican for this Senate seat but got to Washington to serve all of us.
Down the road I am looking forward to seeing what Jeannie supports, of all the candidates that are running. We all have the proof of what she has done since being in office.
Now, many of the positions her fellow Democrats have is what she stands for.
General Bolduc has proved he worked for our country for 33 years. Jeannie has been our Senator for seven years, mostly working for the Democrat Party.
It's time for a change.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
