To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to Senator Shaheen and Senator Hassan for standing up to the federal government. They insisted that the funding formula used to allocate the amount of money given to states to fight the opioid crisis should be based on need — rather than on population. Through their steadfast insistence on this change, Senators Shaheen and Hassan helped secure an additional $22.9 million in funding for our state, where we have lost so many citizens to the epidemic. This comes in top of the $3.1 million our entire delegation helped secure earlier this year.
Shaheen and Hassan are getting things done for the people of New Hampshire, and it’s clear they should be credited. Thank you, senators! This will be a huge help in providing treatment for those in need.
Joyce Weston
Plymouth
