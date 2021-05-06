To The Daily Sun,
In observation of National Corrections Officers Week, I would like to thank all correctional staff for the duties you perform. Here is a brief history of why this week is important to correction officers: “On May 5, 1984, then-President Ronald Reagan issued Proclamation 5187-National Correctional Officers’ Week, in which he called upon officials of State and local governments and the people of the United States to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” to recognize “the contributions of correctional officers to our Nation.”
Thank you to the following: Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, Securus Technologies, Charm Tex, Brookside Pizza, SEA/ SEIU and the Teamsters Local #633. Your kindness and generosity are greatly appreciated! Please know the correctional staff of Belknap County are proud to be serving you!
Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly
Belknap County Department of Corrections
