To The Daily Sun,
Sewer to the lake was the biggest scam to ever hit the Newfound area. Sewer service to the south end of Newfound Lake will have absolutely no effect on water quality whatsoever. It is solely an unnecessary municipal sewer project that will be financed on the backs of taxpayers and sewer ratepayers of Bristol. Lakefront property owners will be saddled with a "betterment" tax, which is regressive and unfair in the extreme.
One hundred ten misinformed voters fell for the line that this project would preserve Newfound Lake. This project will only benefit the engineers, construction companies and installers that sell and service the lines, septic tanks and grinder pumps forced upon the residents of the Newfound area. Ultimately it will benefit the realtors and developers that have been eyeing the development of Route 3A for many years.
There was not a shred of information presented at the bond hearing or town meeting that linked area septic systems to the seasonal degradation of water quality in Newfound Lake. There was no information submitted that definitely linked this project with any beneficial effects on water quality in Newfound Lake, simply because there are no direct benefits to be derived. Runoff is the chief culprit, cited in almost every report that has ever been presented. How about the paved roads that girdle Newfound Lake? What about the tons of sand and salt spread over miles of these roads? Where do you suppose that pollution goes? It goes directly into the lake every year with spring runoff, thats where.
Anyone who believes that by Bristol installing sewer to the lake has anything to do with preserving Newfound Lake is simply delusional.
Paul Simard
Bristol
(0) comments
