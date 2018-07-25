To The Daily Sun,
In the fall of 2000, Senator John McCain was seeking the Republican nomination for president. As part of his N.H. tour, he spoke at Belmont High School. The gym was filled with students, among them an individual holding a sign "McCain-Cocaine" which brought chuckles from a few students. When Senator McCain spotted the sign, he told the student to hold it higher. He then altered his prepared remarks to educate the students about the drug problem in the U.S. and, specifically, his state of Arizona. Senator McCain used the situation as a teachable moment.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions could learn much from Senator McCain by using his moment with high schoolers as a teachable moment instead of echoing their chant of "lock her up.". In my opinion, his behavior confirms that he lacks judgement and the character needed in public servants. Thank you, Senator McCain for being a role model that others should emulate.
Marcia Hayward
Retired Principal - Belmont High School
Laconia
