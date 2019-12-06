To The Daily Sun,
I just read a two-page article from Guardian, “Climate crisis: 11,000 scientists warn of ‘untold suffering’”. The title seemed alarmist to me, but the rest was consistent with my readings over the last 50 years, especially the “urgently needed actions”.
If, despite your fears, you want to better understand the seriousness of the climate crisis, see the link: https://tinyurl.com/y36876j4.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
