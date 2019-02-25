To The Daily Sun,
I was amazed at the logic used by Kim Johnson in her letter to the editor on Feb. 22. I totally agree with her premise stated in the first couple of paragraphs. Seniors do NOT move here to die; they move here precisely because of the town: low taxes, beautiful spaces, lots of outdoor and beauty to enjoy, and the small-town atmosphere. Many retired from busy places and have longed for the atmosphere found here.
However, these seniors are HEAVILY INVESTED IN THIS COMMUNITY. I would dare you to keep many of the volunteer services going without your senior citizens: Meals on Wheels, LRGH Hospital volunteers, Community Care Drivers, etc. etc. I could go on. We have organizations, such as the Women's Club and Lion's Club who contribute to the children and schools and charities that help young people. We DO interact with them, as we choose.
On another note, IF we wish to get additonal exercise; we have yoga, pilates, several gyms, including a Wellness Center close by. Most of the seniors who are capable of exercise can take advantage of these places as they are not that expensive. The one thing we DO lack is a place for seniors to go to socialize. The Lion's Club could be expanded to accommodate a Senior Center.
As far as giving the children the same opportunities as we or our children had; that is nonsense. The children of Moultonborough have much more than anything I've seen any other place. More importantly, they have these privileges in a relative SAFE environment. Moultonborough still has a friendly, small, hometown atmosphere; lots of us know each other and help each other out.
The taxpayers of Moultonborough are paying $28,000 PER CHILD for their education here. That's the cost of a good private school. Good grief; and the school is asking for an additional $700,000 this year. As president of the PTA, why aren't you looking into these outrageous costs to us taxpayers, the majority of who ARE seniors.
Any improvements and expenditures should be done at the Lion's Club. There you don't create more congestion in the center of town; seniors meals can still be there, and there is plenty of room for expansion. We taxpayers do NOT NEED another bond issue on our heads. The children of Moultonborough have it pretty good compared to the rest of the state. BTW, the average cost per pupil in N.H. is $15,000. Ask yourself why Moultonborough is almost twice as much.
I, for one, don't want to commune with children on a regular basis. I have my own grandchildren and that is enough to keep me busy. That seems to be the case for most of my friends. We love the peace and quiet and space afforded here in Moultonborough.
In summary, Moultonborough is NOT a place to go to die, but that does not mean the majority of the taxpayers should play second fiddle and give the children and Recreation Department everything they WANT (note: not NEED) either.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
