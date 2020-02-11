To The Daily Sun,
It is with sadness that I have to respond to a letter written by Luther Drake of Laconia regarding the new “Public” Senior Friends Group ... It is definitely not a private group as stated.
I do not know who he is referring to as others, as only myself and Kristina Benoit were named.
Our new group is meeting on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Tuesdays being open for activities/outings that we may be planning.
He did state correctly that the town of Belmont Selectmen and the Town Administrator have been very positive in allowing us space to conduct our meetings, however, all other statements are incorrect.
I do not like airing dirty laundry in public, but I believe this warrants a reply. He claims I am an upsetting narcissist and dictator. All who really know me know this is not true — and I did not appoint myself as the dictator of the group. I am the person the town of Belmont has put the responsibility of the group on. I never was told by several people to get the group together other than Luther himself and I did same ... inviting everyone to the meeting at the Yolk Restaurant and proposed guidelines that we agreed upon by all except him, I’m guessing. I have had much input into forming this group.
I am not going to speak for Kristina Benoit, as she is her own person and I’m sure will be standing up for herself, but I am going to say that, if the police had not been called in, CAP would have taken more of our belongings. They were told by the police that it would be the easiest thing for CAP to return the items back that they took without prior knowledge or permission before this went any further. Some items have been returned; however, some are still not back after doing an inventory on Wednesday of this week, and the manager, to my knowledge, did not leave the building as stated before closing; she was as upset as the rest of us, but it was all because of CAP having no consideration for our newly formed group and taking items that we may be in need of ... and Luther has no need to apologize to anyone. If anyone was callous and inconsiderate, it was CAP, and not myself and Kristina.
I hope any senior reading this comes to join us. It is definitely open to the public. No one has THREATENED anyone ... except maybe Luther Drake in his letter to the Editor.
So come on and visit “us” and have some fun and enjoy your senior years!
Please pay no attention to Mr. Luther Drake or anyone being negative about our new group. We are being positive and want this to work much better than being under CAP control. NEVER TRUST YOUR TONGUE WHEN YOUR HEART IS BITTER ... HUSH UNTIL YOU HEAL!
Susan Roache
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.