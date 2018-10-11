To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to support Harry Viens for State Rep. in Belknap District 1. Harry has a proven record of making sound decisions as a two-term selectman and as he begins his 9th year as a member of the board of directors of the New Hampshire Electric Coop. He approaches every situation using common sense and is an excellent steward of taxpayer and ratepayer dollars. He understands local issues and the importance of local control because problems are solved better, faster, at lower cost, and more efficiently at the local level — as he has shown his ability to do so time and time again.
Harry has been instrumental in sensibly reducing the town budget, and founded the Center Harbor Community Development Association to increase and improve economic activity. He worked with the Conservation Commission to develop a water resources ordinance to keep our lakes clean. In short, Harry knows local issues and effectively solves problems by leading. We would do well to send him to Concord to add his skills, knowledge and energy to solving our state’s problems.
Bob Giuda
State Senator
Warren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.