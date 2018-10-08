To The Daily Sun,
I am pleased to support District 2 State Senator Bob Giuda and will enthusiastically cast my vote on Nov. 6 for his re-election.
Senator Giuda understands the most important part of his job is to support and work on behalf of his constituents and he has done just that.
Many of you know I am a tree farmer who supports and advocates for the third largest industry in our state, the forest products industry, which generates $1.4 billion into our state’s economy and creates just under eight thousand jobs.
This industry is very large and important in District 2, which includes forest landowners, foresters, loggers, truckers, saw mills, firewood producers, chip plants and biomass plants (wood to energy) along with all of the support businesses which are critical to the entire forest industry.
This past legislative session the House and Senate passed Senate Bill 365, known as the Biomass bill, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, but was vetoed by the governor. This veto would have put 900 forestry jobs at risk along with $254 million of economic dollars into the states economy by closing the six independent biomass plants.
Senator Giuda saw the devastation this veto would have had on his constituents and led the charge along with Senator Jeb Bradley and many other state senators to override the Veto on SB-365.
In big part due to Senator Giuda working closely with the forest Landowners and the Forest Industry we were successful in overturning the veto on Sept. 13.
Senator Giuda led with others in the Senate an overwhelming vote of 21 to 3 in favor to overturn the veto. His speech on the Senate floor just before the vote was articulate and convincing; and his support was unwavering for his constituents.
As a forest landowner I am pleased with the leadership and hard work Senator Bob Giuda did on overturning the veto of SB-365.
I hope you agree with me and cast your vote to reelect State Senator Bob Giuda in District 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Tom Thomson
Orford
