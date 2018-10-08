To The Daily Sun,
Senator Hassan: shame, shame, shame on you. Your extraordinarily poor staff selection and leadership failures have placed fellow senators’ confidential personal information in jeopardy. You enabled Jackson Cosko's entry back into your office recently to access your computers, allowing him to dox classified data. Cosko was on your Washington payroll from when you arrived in January 2017 until May 2018, when you let him go for “failing to follow office procedures.”
Jackson Cosko should not have been permitted another job anywhere on Capitol Hill; he would not have had the ability to gain recent “unauthorized” access to your office. One can wonder if his actions were truly “unauthorized.” Did you provide any caution to Rep Sheila Jackson, current employer of this “problem child,” or did you prefer to simply move Jackson Cosko elsewhere (such a common practice in educational and religious organizations)?
This is not your first staffer called into question. Your foul-mouthed intern, Caitlin Marriott, remained through the balance of her summer internship. Do any of your staff have moral or ethical standards, or do they just reflect you? The choice for you is to own up to your mistakes and resign.
.Senator Hannan, do you really represent the people of NH.? Do you really defend the U.S. Constitution as written? Or, Maggie, are you just a puppet of hateful and corrupt Charlie Schumer?
James Vila
Tilton
